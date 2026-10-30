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Ducati Monster Dark Launched Globally : Black is the talk of the Town
In Short
The Ducati Monster, the new variant, receives all black treatment, that strips away all the color, giving the naked roadster a much stealthier appearance.
Ducati has given its Monster a sinister new makeover and it has launched the Monster Dark internationally.
The Ducati Monster, the new variant, receives all black treatment, that strips away all the color, giving the naked roadster a much stealthier appearance.
As the name suggests, black is the talk of the town here. Almost every body panel and component receives a black finish, with only contrasting elements being subtle grey Ducati and Monster badging on either side of the fuel tank. There is also a red Ducati log on the headlight cowl and the yellow monoshock adding a tiny splash of color to an otherwise blacked out design.
We find, beyond the cosmetic makeover, the Monster Dark remains mechanically identical to the standard bike. It continues to draw power from Ducati’s 890cc V twin engine, which produces 111 PS and 91.1 Nm. The engine is paired with the same mechanical package as the regular Monster, so there are no changes to performance or hardware.
All said and done, the bike has been launched internationally, but the India launch remains uncertain. We do expect the Italian bikemaker to receive the murdered out street naked to our shores soon enough, like it does with all its other bikes.
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