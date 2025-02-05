Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world for various reasons, such as high demand for affordable mobility, rapid urbanization and strong domestic manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Royal Enfield. The rise of electric scooters and bikes, with brands like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Chetak EV, has further fuelled growth.

With so many options for the consumer, it becomes a little confusing for motorcycle enthusiasts to choose their dream bike. Here’s the list of motorcycles that will be launched in February 2025.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is all set to hit the roads soon with a completely new design inspired from KTM rally bikes. This model is tailored for off-road enthusiasts, boasting 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres. While official prices will be revealed at launch, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is expected to start at around Rs 3.5 Lakhs.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine Capacity - 399cc

399cc Transmission: 6 - speed manual

speed manual Power – 46 PS

46 PS Brakes – Double Disc

Double Disc ABS – Dual Channel

Hero Karizma XMR 250

The Hero Karizma XMR 250 is anticipated to launch in India around February 2025, with an expected ex-showroom price between Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 2.2 lakhs. The new Karizma XMR 250 has a design similar to that of the Karizma XMR 210 but with more sports-oriented highlights such as a winglet, and a sportier stance among other features.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 250cc

250cc Transmission – 6- speed manual

speed manual Power – 30 bhp

30 bhp Brakes – Double Disc

Double Disc ABS – Dual Channel

Ducati Panigale V4

The 2025 Panigale V4 showcases a comprehensive redesign, emphasizing improved aerodynamics and performance. While the exact pricing for the Indian market is yet to be announced, the outgoing model was priced at Rs 27.72 lakh for the base version and Rs 33.48 lakh for the S variant.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 1103cc

1103cc Power - 218.99 PS

218.99 PS Brakes – Double Disc

Double Disc Mileage – 15.38 kmpl

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is anticipated to launch in India around February end or March 2025, with an expected ex-showroom price between Rs 3.4 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh. The Classic 650 aims to blend Royal Enfield's timeless design with modern performance, catering to riders seeking a balance between nostalgia and contemporary features.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine - 648cc

648cc Power - 47.04 PS

47.04 PS Brakes – Double Disc

Double Disc Mileage - 21.45 kmpl

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

The Suzuki Burgman Street Electric is anticipated to launch in India around March 2025, with an expected price between Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs1.20 lakh. The Burgman Street Electric will compete with models such as the Honda Activa E, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak in the Indian electric scooter market.

Key Specs and Features:

Battery and Range - Equipped with a lithium-ion battery, the scooter is expected to offer a range between 80 to 100 kilometres on a single charge.

Equipped with a lithium-ion battery, the scooter is expected to offer a range between 80 to 100 kilometres on a single charge. Features- Expected to include Bluetooth connectivity, with potential additions like fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities, though these are yet to be confirmed.

Whether you're into high-performance sportbikes or eco-friendly electric scooters, the new motorcycle launches in February 2025 have something exciting in store for you. So, get ready as February is ready to launch some exciting new bikes.