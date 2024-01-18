Tata Motors forecasts EV sales growth easing to 45%

New Delhi: Tata Motors expects the industry sales growth of electric vehicles in India to moderate to 40-45 per cent this year with the base becoming bigger, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company, which launched Punch.ev on Wednesday, plans to introduce four more EV models this year, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said. It is expecting to grow faster than the industry EV growth rate, he added. "Two years back, EVs were growing on a very low base.