  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Auto

Tata Motors forecasts EV sales growth easing to 45%

Tata Motors forecasts EV sales growth easing to 45%
x
Highlights

Tata Motors expects the industry sales growth of electric vehicles in India to moderate to 40-45 per cent this year with the base becoming bigger, a top company official said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Tata Motors expects the industry sales growth of electric vehicles in India to moderate to 40-45 per cent this year with the base becoming bigger, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company, which launched Punch.ev on Wednesday, plans to introduce four more EV models this year, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said. It is expecting to grow faster than the industry EV growth rate, he added. "Two years back, EVs were growing on a very low base.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X