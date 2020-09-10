India's Silicon Valley Marooned

Bengaluru: Storm water drains overflowed, houses were inundated, and trees came down as heavy rains lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday night. The rains once again exposed the poor civic infrastructure in the city already suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic.



The night long rainfall caused much havoc on the Bengaluru streets, including heavy inundation, waterlogging in several areas, tree falls. The heavy rains interrupted the daily hustle of Bangaloreans. Visuals showed vehicles moving slowly and people wading through ankle-length rainwater on the streets.

Several lakes, including Rachenahalli, Nagawara, Hebbal Chikkabanavara, Sheelavanthakere overflowed due to the rains. In the recent years, flooding of low-lying areas has been a problem with the city, as debris and encroachment reduce the size of lakes and block storm water drains.

More than 16 different places in the city recorded around 100 mm of rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru International Airport recorded 103mm rainfall, Bengaluru City recorded 61mm, Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK) campus in Jakkur recorded 92mm of rain, HAL airport 26.4mm in the 24 hours.

The monsoon has turned streets and highways into river rapids, with strong winds toppling trees. Several areas in Bengaluru including HBR Layout, Sahakar Nagar, Horamavu Sahakar Nagar, Hebbal, Horamavu, Hennur, Dasarahalli and Peenya had been inundated with ankle-length water on the streets. The situation left most of the residents stranded in their homes. Several roads in the city got inundated with cars and other vehicles struggling to move. The people had to wade through waist-deep water at several places. Many trees in the city got uprooted and brought traffic to a halt. Waterlogging was also reported at Manyata Tech Park, in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Staff at the park were seen draining the water that had entered their workspace.

Residents of India's Own Silicon Valley are not only battling to survive incessant rain and heavy downpour but are also facing a new wave of coronavirus cases. Several residents took to Twitter to blame the flood drainage system. They lashed out at the local political leaders who visit flood-affected areas and make commitments that are fulfilled only on paper.