Opening theatres not a big thing, but how much prepared are we: Shivrajkumar

Bengaluru: A delegation of Sandalwood biggies, including Shivrajkumar Yash, Duniya Vijay and Rockline Venkatesh who met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to the state government to announce releif package and subsidies stating that the film industry was severly hit by the pandemic induced lockdown.



"We discussed various issues the industry is facing. We have requested for a releif package owing to the massive financial loss incurred by the industry during the five month lockdown period. The chief minister assured that he will look into the issue," Shivrajkumar said after meeting the Chief Minister.

The Sandalwood stars appealed to the state government to include all technicians, junior artistes, spot boys, make-up artists, camera and light boys in the releif package.

Sandalwood had been severely by the lockdown, the daily wage work force has been greatly affected, the delegation told the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM. Both Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan gave a patient hearing and assured the best possiblehelp.

Earlier, film industry representatives including Sara Govind, producers union president Praveen Kumar, KCN Chandrashekar, KP Srikanth, Karthik Gowda, Jayanna, Umapathi (trade union president), KV Chandrashekar, the proprietor of Veeresh Theatre, Ashok who's the president of Labour Union and a few actors held meetings at at the residence of Shivarajkumar in Nagaravara, Karnataka.

Meanwhile, reacting to the drug scandal that hit the Kannada film industry with the arrest of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna Galrani, Shivarajkumar who worked with both the actors, said "Whatever happens, God is there, we will have to see. Since the issue is currently under police investigation, I am not the right person to talk much about the issue and not be able to share anything. I do not want to comment on the arrest of Ragini or Sanjjanaa. Let's wait for the investigation report". Meanwhile, KFCC president Gubbi Jairaj said "Zoom meeting was held with South India Chambers of Commerce on Tuesday where we discussed the Central government's guidelines on reopening of theatres. The centre will issue guidelines in the second week of September and we all are waiting for it. Now our CM has responded to our request" says "We have shared our issues and hope they will be addressed," Rajkumar said.

To a question on whether any request was made on opening theatres, he said it was also discussed. "But the guidelines have to come from the Centre. we are waiting for it. Opening theatres is not a big thing, how much prepared we are should also be looked into... it all depends on the understanding between exhibitors, producers and distributors. They will have to decide. From our side, as actors, we are doing our bit by participating in shootings," he added. The charter of demands submitted to the CM pointed out that the industry was in a difficult time with all activities being shut for the last six months due to the Covid pandemic. They sought laying the foundation for the film city at the earliest for which funds were allocated in the budget, repayment of SGST amount to producers, implementation of single window system and creation of a separate cyber cell for the industry to put an end to online piracy. It requested the CM not to cut power and water connections to single screen theatres, who have not been able to pay dues because of COVID, and thereby help in reopening of theatres and also recommend to the Centre for exempting or giving concession for single screen theatres from paying SGST.

The charter of demands include concession in power, water tariffs and property tax for studios, bringing workers at single screen theatres under the purview of the labour department, providing houses to seniors in the industry without a house of their own and also fixing ticket prices at multiplexes and bring in necessary rules under the film act.