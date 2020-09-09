Police uniform found in Khanna’s house

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's popular celebrity party planner Viren Khanna is the accused Number 3 in Sandalwood drugs case. He is known for his exclusive events that catere to expat crowds in the city and later he was arrested in connection with a drug case that also involved actor Ragini Dwivedi. Officers with the Central Crime Branch conducted a search operation at Khanna's house near the hockey stadium in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru on Tuesday using a duplicate key. But as shocking, police officials found a pair of Karnataka state police uniforms in Viren Khanna's house.

"We have recovered a uniform belonging to the Karnataka police and we are conducting an enquiry into why the uniform was kept in his home and what purpose it was utilised for. We have already arrested six persons in the case registered at Cottonpet police station under NDPS Act. We will further investigate why Viren had the police uniform in his house. The uniform is along with a belt, cap, shoes but no stars on it" Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime) said.

Patil said the search was conducted after obtaining a search warrant from a magistrate. As Khanna is currently in police custody and police have recovered a lot of evidence from his house. They are planning to go very deep to find the roots behind the drug menace. Patil also confirmed that the police uniform was used when Khanna organised events.

According to the police sources, Khanna had posted images of himself wearing a police uniform on social media, but the stars of the uniform were not found during the raid. Also got some materials in his house which are connected to the NDPS Act case. The department will be sending the samples to the forensic science laboratory after the search procedure is completed.

Viren was known for organising high-profile parties in Bengaluru, through the city's lavish party scene, which drew the city's biggest socialites, Viren became a well-known face and soon amassed a following. CCB sources allege that drugs were rampantly used at these events.