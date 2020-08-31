Union health ministry praises Dr Sudhakar's role in Karnataka's Coronavirus fight

Bengaluru: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan virtually inaugurated a Super Speciality Trauma Unit under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Bellary.

During his speech Vardhan praised reforms taken by Sudhakar to contain Coronavirus. He said he has mentioned the measures taken by Karnataka at meetings held by other states and have asked them to follow them.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, District in-charge Minister Anand Singh and others participated in the programme which was inaugurated through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar said the most-needed trauma centre has been inaugurated at the right time in Bellary.