85% of students in India want to learn entrepreneurship: Study

Bengaluru: Callido Learning, an organisation for 21 century skill development, has conducted a study to deeply understand what students in India need to learn for a successful future. As many as 85% of the students in India want to learn entrepreneurship, reveals the study.



The study was conducted across 1400+ students, 60% of whom were in Metros and Tier 1 cities; 40% from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The respondents with IB, ICSE and CBSE background were aged between 12-18.

The National Education Policy (NEP) has brought to forefront the importance of updating the education system.

Commenting on the results of the study Sriram Subramanian, CEO of Callido Learning, said "It is no surprise that entrepreneurship ranks top on their list. The last five years have shown us that India has the talent, infrastructure and market to produce global giants. Entrepreneurship is thus naturally on top of students' minds as a way of achieving successes. The level of self-awareness in wanting to develop social-emotional skills is amazing for kids as young as 13."

The study also reveals other top skills that teens want to learn. While 88% of students are keen to learn Financial planning and budgeting, 76% inclined towards learning the art of influencing people with words. Other skills they want to acquire including leadership, game design, how to recover from failure, confidence in making good decisions, technology and software, marketing range between 60-78%.

"In today's world, all industries are changing rapidly. I am keen to learn entrepreneurship because I believe it will let me be one step ahead of others in whichever industry I choose. Entrepreneurship teaches one to be a self-starter." said Parth Jain, 14-year-old from Delhi.