A Step by Step Guide on How to Register Properties in Bangalore

Dreaming about a home is not just a simple process of buying a house but there are multiple legal steps involved in the process. In this article, we are sharing a step-by-step guide of the property registration process required if you want to buy a house in Bangalore, a city known for its booming real estate market. In Bangalore registration of a property is not only mandatory under the law but also crucial for establishing rightful ownership. This guide explains why property registration matters, and offers useful tips to help buyers complete the process without hassle.

What is Property Registration?

A legal process where ownership of a property legally transfers from a seller to a buyer. This process is governed by the Registration Act of 1908, where registration makes the transaction official and helps maintain public records of property ownership. In Karnataka, this process is overseen by the Department of Stamps and Registration, and registration must take place at the local Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) where the property is located.

The process involves documenting the details of the transaction including sale price, parties involved, property details—and paying the applicable stamp duty and registration charges.

Why is Property Registration Important?

1. Legal Proof of Ownership

Legal Proof of Ownership establishes the buyer as the owner of the property and is required for any future sale, lease, or legal matter.

2. Prevention of Disputes

Once the property is registered, chances of fraudulent claims or ownership disputes are significantly reduced.

3. Loan and Mortgage Processing

Buyers required registered documents for obtaining home loans and other financial services related to property.

4. Government Records and Taxation

It is essential for a property to get registered so that it is included in official municipal records, making it possible for the buyer to pay property tax and receive utility services.

5. Resale Value and Credibility

Registered property has a higher resale value and greater credibility in the market.

How to Register Property in Bangalore: Step-by-Step Process

Step 1: Document Verification and Legal Due Diligence

Before registering a property, ensure the following:

The seller should have a clear title.

The property should be free from legal disputes or encumbrances.

Sale deed, Khata certificate, property tax receipts, and building approvals (if applicable) are few essential documents required during the verification process.

(if applicable) are few essential documents required during the verification process. Hiring a legal expert or property lawyer to verify documents.

Step 2: Calculate Stamp Duty and Registration Charges

In Bangalore, stamp duty is calculated based on the property’s market value or sale price, whichever is higher.

As of 2025:

Stamp Duty: 5% of the property value

5% of the property value Surcharge + Cess: 2%

2% Registration Fee: 1% of the property value

New buyers can use Kaveri Online Property Registration Services (https://kaveri.karnataka.gov.in) to estimate the amount payable.

Step 3: Prepare the Sale Deed

Draft a Sale Deed that includes:

Full details of buyer and seller

Description of the property

Sale consideration (amount paid)

Date and mode of payment

Any encumbrance or loan details

Indemnity clauses

The deed should be printed on non-judicial stamp paper or generated digitally via the Kaveri portal.

Step 4: Schedule an Appointment at the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO)

You must book a slot at the Sub-Registrar Office where the property is located. Use the Kaveri Online Services Portal to:

Register as a user

Fill in details of the transaction

Upload documents

Book an appointment

Step 5: Visit the Sub-Registrar Office for Registration

Once the appointment is scheduled, the buyer, seller, and two witnesses are required to be physically present at the SRO with:

Documents Required for Property Registration

Original and duplicate sale deed

ID proof of all parties (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)

Passport-size photos

Encumbrance Certificate

Latest property tax receipt

Stamp duty and registration fee receipts

The registrar will verify the documents, take biometrics (photo, fingerprint, and signature), and officially register the property.

Step 6: Collect the Registered Sale Deed

After the registration is complete , a copy of the registered sale deed ( legal proof of ownership) is provided, typically within a few days. A soft copy can also be downloaded from the Kaveri portal.

Step 7: Apply for Khata Transfer

Once the property is registered, the new owner must apply for Khata transfer with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) or the relevant municipal authority.

Documents needed:

Registered sale deed copy

Previous Khata

Tax paid receipts

EC

A new Khata certificate and extract will be issued in the buyer’s name, completing the ownership process.

Tips to Ensure a Smooth Registration

Verify the Property’s Legal Status: Avoid disputes by checking encumbrance status and ownership chain.

Use the Kaveri Portal Efficiently: Leverage online tools to reduce time spent at government offices.

Leverage online tools to reduce time spent at government offices. Hire a Legal Expert: Ensure all documentation is accurate and complete.

Ensure all documentation is accurate and complete. Double-Check Stamp Duty Payment : Incorrect amounts can delay the registration process.

: Incorrect amounts can delay the registration process. Get Witnesses Ready: Two witnesses must be physically present during registration.

Two witnesses must be physically present during registration. Safeguard All Receipts and Documents: Keep copies of all documents for future reference.

Conclusion

Property registration in Bangalore is a vital legal step that provides security, transparency, and legitimacy to real estate transactions. While the process might seem lengthy, it is well-structured and now more accessible thanks to digital platforms like Kaveri. By following the step-by-step guide and taking necessary precautions, property buyers can ensure a smooth and lawful transfer of ownership. Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, understanding the registration process helps safeguard your investment and provides peace of mind for years to come.