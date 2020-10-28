Bangalore: CAHO, Swasth to strengthen digital healthcare

Bangalore: The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) has partnered with Swasth to strengthen the digital healthcare ecosystem and provide quality healthcare solutions to every individual. The partnership aims to accelerate the implementation of National Digital Health stack and subsequently work towards nation-wide adoption of the platform. CAHO and Swasth will work together to enable healthcare providers, including small clinics and nursing homes, to be on the digital platform and further the reach of digital health in India.



CAHO and Swasth will collaborate on research and building digital technologies, help build standards for digital healthcare ecosystem and work towards the adoption of standards and Health Stack implementation, all to enable healthcare providers to improve access, affordability and quality of care, especially to the underserved.

Dr. Vijay Agarwal, president of CAHO said, "CAHO has always been committed to promoting adoption of technology solutions to promote quality, efficiency and patient safety as well as leading healthcare quality improvement initiatives. We are optimistic that this partnership can further these initiatives and lead to improved quality of healthcare services in India."

Dr. Ajay Nair, CEO of Swasth said, "We are proud to partner with CAHO towards building a robust digital healthcare ecosystem in the country. We hope to partner with a wide range of providers, especially individual practices and smaller set ups to help provide them with digital tools and platforms that improve access, affordability and quality of care. Both, CAHO and Swasth will put their expertise to best potential use and will work together to build standards for the digital health ecosystem with special focus on patient safety"