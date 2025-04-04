  • Menu
Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old Woman from Bihar Sexually Assaulted Near KR Puram Station, Two Arrested

Highlights

She had just arrived from Ernakulam, Kerala, and was traveling with her brother when two men followed them.

A 19-year-old woman from Bihar was sexually assaulted near KR Puram railway station in Bengaluru early Wednesday morning.

She had just arrived from Ernakulam, Kerala, and was traveling with her brother when two men followed them. The men, who were auto drivers from Mulabagilu, attacked the brother and assaulted the woman.

Locals heard her cries and intervened, catching one of the attackers, while the second was arrested soon after. The two men face charges of rape, kidnapping, and forcible detention.

