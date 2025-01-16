Bengaluru: 27-Year-Old BCA Graduate Arrested for 16 Thefts, Gold Worth ₹18.5 Lakh Recovered

A 27-year-old BCA graduate, Murthy K, was arrested by Begur police for committing 16 thefts across Bengaluru since 2023. He was caught while the police were investigating a theft in Lakshmi Layout, Garvebhavipalya.

Murthy’s arrest helped solve six thefts in Begur and two in Suryanagar. The police recovered 261 grams of gold ornaments, worth Rs 18.5 lakh, from him. Murthy, who lived in Hongasandra, had been arrested before for eight other thefts.

After completing his studies, Murthy worked for a private company. However, he became addicted to online gambling and took out loans. Unable to repay, he quit his job and turned to crime. He would steal from homes where residents kept hidden keys in shoe racks or flowerpots.

One of his crimes happened on December 20, when he broke into Mahesh BN’s house. Mahesh’s wife left the house with the children and left the key in the shoe rack. When she returned, she found that gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 15,000 in cash had been stolen.

The police tracked Murthy down using CCTV footage and arrested him on December 29. During his 12-day custody, Murthy confessed to eight thefts in Begur and Suryanagar. He had pledged the stolen gold at various finance firms.

Begur police inspector Krishnakumar PS has offered Murthy help in finding a job if he decides to change his ways. Murthy has agreed to turn his life around.