Bengaluru Airport Receives Another Bomb Threat, No Flight Disruption
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru received a fresh bomb threat via email. Security was tightened, but flight operations remained normal.
The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru received another bomb threat via email, keeping the security staff on high alert. On June 17, an email from a sender using the name Alex Paul Menon claimed that improvised devices had been hidden like a puzzle and would trigger in washroom pipelines. The email linked the threat to political events.
A special security team quickly conducted a full search of the terminal before notifying the police. This followed a similar incident on June 13, when an email from Chitrakala Gopalan warned of a device near the prayer room. In both cases, the incidents were reported to the police and a formal FIR was registered.
Despite the alerts, airport operations remained unaffected and flights continued on schedule. According to officials, these recent threats appear to be fake, as similar phone calls and emails have been frequently reported. Airport authorities continue to take all alerts seriously to ensure traveller safety.