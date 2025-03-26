 Bengaluru Announces Crackdown on Illegal Constructions, AI to Detect Unauthorized Expansions

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced action against illegal buildings in Bengaluru, saying AI will be used to find unauthorized construction. Many property owners have built extra floors without permission and are not paying taxes.

He mentioned that 7 lakh properties are avoiding taxes, but 1 lakh have been added to the tax list. A new law will let BBMP seize illegal properties, and private roads will be made public. BBMP officials involved in illegal activities will be suspended.

From April, property documents will be digitized, and a new service will make property registration easier. Awareness campaigns will be held with MLAs' help.

BBMP is also working to recover ₹390 crore in unpaid taxes from 1.73 lakh chronic defaulters.