Bengaluru: Five years old with severe aplastic anaemia undergoes transplant

Bengaluru : In a remarkable display of medical expertise and dedication to saving young lives, Narayana Health City accomplished a life-saving Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) for 5-year-old Sushila Dan (name changed) from Jharkhand, who was battling severe aplastic anaemia, a life-threatening condition. The complex procedure, carried out by a highly experienced team of doctors from paediatric Haematology, Oncology, and BMT department, successfully gave Sushila a new lease of life.

Sushila was referred to Narayana Health from a Specialty Hospital in Chennai, where she was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia and also had a deep fungal infection on her left hand. Her journey at different hospitals involved a prolonged admission spanning several months, with several stints in the ICU. Although she lost her hand during the course of her treatment, Sushila displayed incredible resilience in her fight against this dreaded disease and badly infected hand.

Upon admission to Narayana Health, the highly experienced team of experts, headed by Dr. Sunil Bhat, from the Paediatric Haematology, Oncology, and BMT department, swiftly initiated the complex Bone Marrow Transplant after various weeks of stabilizing her condition and amputation of the left hand.

The Vice Chairman - Oncology Services, Director and Clinical Lead - Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Blood and BMT, Narayana Health City, Dr. Sunil Bhat elaborated, “It was an extremely complex case with severe bone marrow failure as well as deeply infected left hand. Although we knew she would only be cured with BMT, transplanting in an unstable condition with a deeply infected hand was very risky. It took us weeks of multidisciplinary team effort to stabilize her, unfortunate amputation before she could undergo BMT. We are pleased to share that she has been discharged from the hospital.”

The family of Sushila expressed profound gratitude towards Narayana Health and its highly skilled medical team, comprising Dr. Sunil Bhat, Dr. Shobha, Dr. Pooja Mallya, and Dr Ravi Joshi and Paediatric Surgery and Plastic Surgery Team. Sanjeev Dan (name changed), father of Sushila, who works at a retail store in Dhanbad (Jharkhand), shared that the family had endured a traumatic experience while facing Sushila life-threatening condition. However, the exceptional care and expertise provided by Narayana Health have filled them with renewed hope and immense appreciation.Narayana Health’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare and saving young lives, like Sushila, has once again underscored the institution’s position as a leading healthcare provider in the country, renowned for its exemplary medical care and compassionate approach.