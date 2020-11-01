Bengaluru : Former mayor accused in city riots case absconding

Bengaluru: Former BBMP mayor Sampath Raj, an accused in the DJ Halli riots case is said to have absconded soon after his discharge from hospital. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has issued notice to the hospital for not informing them about Raj's discharge.

Raj was earlier questioned by the CCB for his alleged involvement in the riots. However, on being summoned for the second time he cited health reasons and got admitted to hospital. Waiting for his discharge, the police sent a notice to the hospital to apprise them about his date of discharge. However, it did not come to the notice of the police about his discharge on October 25. He has been on the run since then.

The police learnt about the former mayor's discharge after the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Venugopal visited the hospital on October 28. The National Investigation Agency is also investigating the case simultaneously and has arrested two conspirators.