Bengaluru Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Women on Church Street, Instagram Account Under Scrutiny

A 26-year-old man named Gurdeep Singh was arrested in Bengaluru. He was posting videos of women on Instagram without their permission.

How Was He Caught?

A woman saw her own video on his Instagram account. She was filmed while walking on Church Street. She shared her experience online, and her post went viral.

What Did the Videos Show?

The videos showed women walking in public places. Many did not know they were being filmed. Some were followed by the man as he secretly recorded them.

Who Is Gurdeep Singh?

Gurdeep is a hotel management graduate. He is currently unemployed and lives in KR Puram with his brother.

Why Are People Angry?

Women were filmed without consent and then received rude messages from strangers. People are angry because this is a violation of privacy.

What Is the Police Doing?

Police arrested Gurdeep. They are now asking Meta (Instagram’s owner) to delete the account. If Meta doesn’t act, police will go to court.

Was This the First Time?

No. A similar case happened last month. A man named Diganth filmed women on the Bengaluru Metro. He was also arrested after people reported him.

Why This Matters

Recording people without permission is wrong. Posting such videos online is against the law. Police say people must respect others' privacy and safety, even in public places.