Bengaluru Metro Construction: Traffic Advisory & Rs 54,000 Cr Infrastructure Plan
Highlights

The Bangalore Metro will launch a new 65-meter girder near Doddanekkundi, causing temporary traffic changes. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's BBMP unveils a Rs 54,000 crore infrastructure plan to ease congestion, including tunnels, flyovers, and elevated corridors.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will be launching a 65-meter composite girder across the Salem Bridge near Doddanekkundi on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 pm to 6 am. During these hours, one side of the ORR heading towards KR Pura will be closed, with the other side remaining open.

A 200-meter stretch of road between Marathahalli and Tin Factory (from Metro pillars 434 to 435) will be restricted. For those traveling towards Tin Factory and Hebbal, take a left near Marathahalli Bridge, continue on HAL Airport Road, then take a right at Suranjandas Road Junction to reach NGEF Junction and head towards your destination.

For those going towards Marathahalli, take a left near KR Puram railway station, head down ITPL Road, then take a right at Hoodi Junction to reach Marathahalli via Kundalahalli.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s BBMP has revealed a Rs 54,000 crore infrastructure plan to ease traffic congestion, including tunnels, double-decker flyovers, and elevated corridors. The plan aims to improve connectivity and reduce commute times in key areas like Konanakunte Cross, KR Circle, Silk Board, and Kempegowda Airport.

