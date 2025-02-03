Live
Bengaluru Metro Launches New Parking Policy to Boost Convenience and Eco-Friendly Travel
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has rolled out a new parking policy aimed at making travel easier and encouraging eco-friendly transportation.
The changes include free parking for cyclists, dedicated spaces for people with disabilities, and the use of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for simple parking payments.
This policy will cover 53 metro stations across the 77 km network. Its aim is to provide parking for metro passengers and prevent non-metro users from taking up spaces. BMRCL also plans to regulate this.
The policy offers affordable parking rates and focuses on passenger safety with well-lit, CCTV-monitored parking areas. Developed with public input, it also introduces a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to improve parking and reduce overcrowding.