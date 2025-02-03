Bengaluru Metro Launches New Parking Policy to Boost Convenience and Eco-Friendly Travel

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has introduced a new parking policy to make travel easier and promote eco-friendly options.

The changes include free parking for cyclists, dedicated spaces for people with disabilities, and the use of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for simple parking payments.

This policy will cover 53 metro stations across the 77 km network. Its aim is to provide parking for metro passengers and prevent non-metro users from taking up spaces. BMRCL also plans to regulate this.

The policy offers affordable parking rates and focuses on passenger safety with well-lit, CCTV-monitored parking areas. Developed with public input, it also introduces a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to improve parking and reduce overcrowding.