Bengaluru Model Records Rapido Driver Trying to Steal, Shares Video
A woman in Bengaluru shared a video saying a Rapido auto driver tried to steal money from her bag.
A woman in Bengaluru shared a scary experience in a Rapido auto. Her name is Janhavi Kshatriyas. She is a model and fashion designer. She posted a video on Instagram.
She said the driver kept looking at her in the mirror. This made her feel unsafe. Her phone battery was low, so she told a friend and asked to pay early. The driver agreed. Then he took her phone, saying he would help charge it.
She said the driver made a strange religious comment during the ride. Later, she got out to buy coffee powder. When she came back, she saw the driver trying to open her handbag. She said he was pulling out money.
She stood behind him and caught him. The driver gave many excuses. She recorded the moment and shared the video online. She also shared the auto’s number.
The video became popular. Many people online were angry. They worried about women’s safety in auto rides.
Rapido said sorry in a message. The company said it does not allow such things. They said they are looking into the matter.
Janhavi said this is not only about money. She said it is about safety and respect. She was scared to think what could have happened if she came back late.