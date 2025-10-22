Live
Bengaluru Pink Line Metro: Route, Stations & Benefits
Highlights
Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Pink Line will run 21 km from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. See stations, key interchanges, travel benefits, and May 2026 launch.
The 21 km Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line which runs from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, will start by May 2026 and aims to make travel faster and easier.
Here are the key sections:
Elevated: 2.5 km from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere
Underground: 13.76 km, a technically challenging stretch
Check out the stations:
Kalena Agrahara
Hulimavu
IIM-Bangalore
JP Nagar 4th Phase
Jayadeva
Tavarekere
Interchanges with Other Lines:
Jayadeva (Yellow Line)
MG Road (Purple Line)
Dairy Circle (Red Line)
Nagawara (Blue Line)
JP Nagar 4th Phase (Orange Line)
Benefits for Commuters:
Cuts travel time
Connects multiple metro lines
Reduces traffic
Improves public transport efficiency
