Bengaluru Pink Line Metro: Route, Stations & Benefits

The 21 km Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line which runs from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, will start by May 2026 and aims to make travel faster and easier.

Here are the key sections:

Elevated: 2.5 km from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere

Underground: 13.76 km, a technically challenging stretch

Check out the stations:

Kalena Agrahara

Hulimavu

IIM-Bangalore

JP Nagar 4th Phase

Jayadeva

Tavarekere

Interchanges with Other Lines:

Jayadeva (Yellow Line)

MG Road (Purple Line)

Dairy Circle (Red Line)

Nagawara (Blue Line)

JP Nagar 4th Phase (Orange Line)

Benefits for Commuters:

Cuts travel time

Connects multiple metro lines

Reduces traffic

Improves public transport efficiency