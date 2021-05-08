Bengaluru: Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka increased

Bengaluru: Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to May 16. Stating this in a tweet on Friday, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for their continued support to strengthen the State's battle against Covid-19 pandemic. Karnataka's active COVID cases breached the five lakh mark with 49,058 fresh infections, including 23,706 in Bengaluru Urban district, on Thursday. PTI