Bengaluru: Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka increased

Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka increased
Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka increased 

Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to May 16.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to May 16. Stating this in a tweet on Friday, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for their continued support to strengthen the State's battle against Covid-19 pandemic. Karnataka's active COVID cases breached the five lakh mark with 49,058 fresh infections, including 23,706 in Bengaluru Urban district, on Thursday. PTI

