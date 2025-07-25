Bengaluru Youth Arrested for Posting Edited Videos of Women on Instagram

A 19-year-old man, Dilbar Hussain from West Bengal, was arrested by Ashoknagar police in Bengaluru. He was apprehended for uploading edited and inappropriate videos of women on Instagram to gain followers.

Police said Hussain worked as a food delivery agent and stayed in a rented house in the Ashoknagar area. He created an Instagram account called ‘Dilbar Jani’, but when he didn’t get enough followers, he started using photos and videos of women from the internet. He also took videos of women during his deliveries, without them knowing, and then edited them with film songs to post online.

The police found this content online and filed a case on their own (suo motu). They seized his mobile phone and are now investigating further.

Officials also said there have been similar cases in the city recently, where people have taken photos of women in public places like metro trains and posted them inappropriately online. The police are keeping a close watch on such incidents to keep everyone safe.