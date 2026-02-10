Hyderabad CP Warns Youth Over Dangerous Bike Stunts

Hyderabad’s Chief Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued a stern warning to youths performing risky stunts on bikes. Responding to viral social media videos of dangerous stunts, he urged young riders to drive responsibly. Sajjanar warned that while these stunts may seem thrilling, they can quickly threaten lives. He stated that such actions can “ruin a hundred-year-old life” and even cause lifelong disabilities from minor accidents.

The CP emphasised that a small mishap could result in a person being bedridden for life, and others could also be injured in the process. He advised against risking the future for social media likes and views, warning that such behaviour endangers both the rider and passengers. Sajjanar added that performing such stunts is a crime under law and could lead to serious trouble. On X, he posted, “Drive responsibly,” urging youths to avoid reckless behaviour on the roads.