Live
- SBI's balance sheet size bigger than GDP of 175 countries: Data
- Blast At Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi Firecracker Factory Claims Six Lives, Multiple Injured
- Bhumi Pednekar applauds UNDP India’s efforts to empower youth in driving sustainable development goals
- Mandhana closes in on No. 1 T20I ranking after century against England
- Oil Prices Drop, LPG Cylinder Costs Cut; Delhi Bans Fuel for Old Vehicles
- Elon Musk’s xAI Is Hiring: Roles Open in Payments, AI, Design & Engineering, With Remote Options
- Maha Assembly: Cong MLA Nana Patole suspended for a day, Oppn stages walkout
- PM Modi's visit to focus on trade, investment: Namibian Presidency
- Nothing Launches Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Today: Price, Features and Details
- Finance Ministry Keeps Small Savings Interest Rates Same for July to September 2025
Bengaluru’s e‑Khata Drive Begins: Over 5.34 Lakh Properties Digitised
From July 1, Bengaluru property owners must get an e‑Khata (digital property record) under BBMP rules. Over 5.34 lakh properties are already updated, with more to follow. The drive aims to make ownership documents easier and reduce corruption.
Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar says that over 5.3 lakh properties in Bengaluru have already received an e‑Khata. This is an electronic certificate that shows you own a property and helps make ownership clear and fair.
From 1 July: All Properties Must Have e‑Khata
From 1 July, every property under BBMP must have an e‑Khata to apply for building plans or transfer ownership. The drive runs through July, with help centres (called “melas”) set up in all wards. Staff will assist property owners .
How to Get Your e‑Khata
Visit a ward mela or use the online E‑Aasthi portal.
Upload documents like:
- Aadhaar,
- Sale deed,
- Property photo,
- Encumbrance Certificate (EC).
- Verify your location using an online map and complete Aadhaar e‑KYC.
Officials check the details, correct any issues, then send your e‑Khata via SMS or email
Why This Matters
From 1 July, you will need an e‑Khata or Electronic Property ID (EPID) to apply for building plan approvals. The new system automatically checks your property records, so you no longer have to submit paper documents. This drive aims to reduce cheating, cut corruption, and make the system faster and more transparent.