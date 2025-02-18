Bengaluru's Namma Metro Faces Passenger Loss After Fare Hike

Bengaluru's Namma Metro has lost more than six lakh passengers since the fare was increased, according to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. He has asked the government to reduce the fare hike so that people will use the metro again.

PC Mohan blamed the Karnataka government for this problem, saying it could cause more issues for Bengaluru. He mentioned that over 6.26 lakh passengers stopped using the metro after the fare hike on February 9.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the central government was also involved in the decision. He explained that the state government suggested the hike, but the final decision was made by a central committee.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Karnataka government is responsible for local metro decisions.

In response to the public protests, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to look into the fare increase. BMRCL then reduced the maximum fare hike from 100% to 71%, but the base fare of ₹10 and the highest fare of ₹90 stayed the same. Still, many passengers want the government to completely remove the fare hike, as the metro is still too expensive for many people.