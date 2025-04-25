Live
BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized non-compliant products worth ₹2.5 crore from a major e-commerce warehouse in South India.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru Branch, seized goods worth ₹2.5 crore from the largest warehouse of an e-commerce platform in South India.
The products were found to be non-compliant with the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India and the BIS Act, 2016.
The company was allegedly storing and selling items that did not meet BIS regulations. Some of the products were using fake ISI and BIS registration marks.
In total, around 104 product varieties — including 17,500 units like wireless earbuds, Bluetooth earphones, speakers, toys, footwear, and cables — were found to be in violation.
Some of the seized products fall under the Compulsory Registration Scheme, while others require Mandatory Certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
As per the Quality Control Orders (QCOs), any product covered under these regulations cannot be manufactured or sold without a valid BIS license.
The raid was conducted under the leadership of:
Narender Reddy Beesu – Director
Vinodini Kishore – Director
Premlata Sinha – Joint Director
Piyush Kumar Gupta – Assistant Director
During the inspection, the BIS team also educated the warehouse staff on how to check product compliance before allowing sellers to store goods.