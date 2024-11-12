BJP plotting to stop guarantee scheme: Dy CM

Bengaluru : “BJP is hatching a conspiracy to stop the guarantee scheme. Therefore, Deve Gowda has given a message that people should be aware,” retorted DK Shivakumar. DCM DK Shivakumar responded to media queries near Sadashivanagar residence on Monday. When asked about Deve Gowda’s statement that the Gruhalakshmi Yojana will be stopped after the by-elections, he said, “Our guarantee scheme cannot be stopped by the opposition and it is not written in their fate to stop. We are giving money to Gruhalakshmi so that the life and family of our mothers will go well. BJP and JDS are trying to avoid this. People should be careful.”

When asked about the preparations for the by-elections, he said, “The people of the state have accepted our guarantee schemes and administration, and this time the Congress party has won in three by-elections. We have finished campaigning in three constituencies. No matter what strategy the BJP uses, people will vote in these three constituencies as they have supported the Congress party in the assembly elections.” expressed. When asked about the Prime Minister’s allegation regarding the collection of Rs 700 crore in the Excise Department, he said, “This is a false allegation, someone has misled him. The Chief Minister has openly challenged that he will quit politics if the allegation is proved in this matter. What more do you want?” said that. When asked about Union Minister Prahlad Joshi’s statement that Justice Cunha’s committee was acting as an agent of the government in the case of the illegal Covid issue, he said, “If the report is given in their favor, everything will be fair. They will make such allegations about the report against them. It is the BJP who is doing hate politics. Let them make any accusation.” Sparked.

When asked about the By-election in Wayanad, he said, “Priyanka Gandhi is certain to win in Wayanad. Leaders of other parties have also expressed their support to Priyanka and want to see Priyanka as a Member of Parliament. She and Rahul Gandhi will develop the constituency. The by-election there is a one-sided contest,” he said.