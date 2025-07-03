  • Menu
BMRCL Eyes 14 Lakh Daily Ridership with Yellow Line Launch in August

Highlights

BMRCL plans to open the 19.15-km Yellow Line by August, aiming to boost daily metro ridership from 8.5 lakh to 14 lakh. BCIC event also highlights Karnataka's economic strength and new project proposals

BMRCL is going to start the new Yellow Line metro from Bommasandra to RV Road by August. This line is 19 kilometers long. They expect more people to use the metro every day — from 8.5 lakh now to 14 lakh after the new line opens.

The Yellow Line will help reduce traffic jams, especially at the busy Silk Board junction. Other projects like the Sarjapur-Hebbal metro line and new flyovers are also being built to make travel easier in the city.

BMRCL is working on ways to help people get to and from metro stations easily, like providing bus services that connect to the metro.

At a recent meeting, officials talked about how Karnataka is doing well in exports and taxes. They also suggested building a big theme park near the airport, like Disneyland.

The Bangalore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also honored some people who helped with drone technology and building important railway bridges.

