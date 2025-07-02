  • Menu
BMTC Sees Surge in Passengers After Namma Metro Fare Hike

Following a fare hike by Namma Metro, Bengaluru’s BMTC gained 2 lakh daily passengers and increased daily revenue to ₹7.25 crore. More buses and trips were added to meet demand.

After Namma Metro increased its ticket prices in February, many passengers switched to BMTC buses. While Metro's revenue increased, its passenger numbers dropped.

BMTC gained around 2 lakh more daily passengers, increasing its daily revenue from ₹6.90 crore to ₹7.25 crore.

To handle the extra crowd, BMTC added 2,000 more buses and increased daily trips from 54,000 to 62,000.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether BMTC will continue to benefit once more Metro lines open. The shift in passenger preference highlights the importance of affordable and well-connected public transport in Bengaluru.

With inputs from publictv.in

