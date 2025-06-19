Live
BWSSB Sets Guinness World Record for Water Awareness Campaign in Bengaluru
BWSSB entered the Guinness Book of World Records after over 5.3 lakh people took part in a water conservation campaign. D.K. Shivakumar received the award in Bengaluru.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has forayed into the Guinness Book of World Records for running a large water conservation campaign.
This happened between March 21 and 28, 2025. During this time, 5,33,642 people took a water-saving pledge. This was the highest number ever, making it a world record.
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar received the Guinness certificate for BWSSB.
The Guinness World Records official, Swapnil Dangarikar, gave the award. The event was held at a hotel in Bengaluru.
Shivakumar thanked BWSSB for spreading awareness. He said water saving is very important in cities.
He shared that Bengaluru uses treated water for everything, even for washing cars, adding that in Delhi there is a separate pipelines for drinking and non-drinking water.
He also said that 35% of people do not pay water bills. Still, BWSSB works hard to supply water.
The government is planning to improve the water system. The goal is to supply water to 2 crore people in the city.
Shivakumar said they will revise water prices to reduce losses. BWSSB now loses around Rs 400–500 crore every year. The price changes will be like those used in the transport system.