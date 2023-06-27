CM Siddaramaiah shares his story on not using mobile

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has revealed why he does not use a mobile phone to the newly elected MLA's in the 3-day training program held in Bengaluru outskirts.

The CM Siddaramaiah participated in the training program for new MLAs held at Kshemavana, a Nature cure and Yoga Center. He recalled the moments of his political life. At this time, Humnabad MLA questioned why you do not use mobile.



The CM replied, I was using the mobile phone for 6 months when the mobile phone had come. People were calling in the middle of the night. Some people used to call at night when they were drunk. So I stopped using the mobile phone.



Now I give all of them my PA's number. He told his story on why he does not use a mobile phone, and said that he calls from PA's mobile phone when necessary.