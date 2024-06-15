Cong govt got tight slap from K'taka court on Yediyurappa matter: Union Min Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru : Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the Congress government received a tight slap from the court in a case involving former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Minister Joshi said, "The court's order is a tight slap on the Congress government. The police had issued a notice before the general elections. After the Lok Sabha elections, when the new government assumed office, the police deliberately obtained an arrest warrant from the court. Yediyurappa is our senior leader. It is natural for him to be in New Delhi as a member of the Parliamentary Committee. The court said that the issuance of the arrest warrant against him was wrong. The state government is behind this."

"It is now clear that all this happened due to pressure from Rahul Gandhi. CM Siddaramaiah tried to save his chair by preparing to arrest the most senior leader, Yediyurappa. However, the judiciary in the country is more powerful," Joshi said.

The Karnataka Police had obtained an arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in a POCSO case lodged four months ago. The High Court had directed the police not to arrest him and continue the investigation.

Reacting to the attack on a Hindu activist in Dharwad, Joshi stated, "Since the Congress government took charge in Karnataka, Hindu activists have been attacked. In Dharwad, the healthy native breed cows were transported illegally. The victim was attacked for passing on the information.”

"There is no fear for the Muslim radicals. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is carrying out an anti-Hindu government in Karnataka. If action is not initiated against the guilty, we will launch agitation," Joshi warned.

Reacting to Kannada superstar Darshan's arrest in a fan’s murder case, Joshi stated, "Heroes should restrain the excessive and extreme reactions of fans. All actors should not be judged through the same lens because of the actions of one of them," he said.

Responding to Darshan being appointed as the brand ambassador for farmers, Joshi said, "Governments should conduct proper background checks. Even if the appointment was made during the previous BJP government, it is still wrong. Darshan was jailed for assaulting his wife. However, Kannada superstar late Puneeth Rajkumar was made ambassador for many projects. Late Ambareesh and Vishnuvardhan were good actors. Everyone cannot be judged through the same lens," he added.

The Congress government removed the farmer brand ambassador title from arrested superstar Darshan on Friday.