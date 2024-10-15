Cong ready to withdraw criminal cases for vote bank, covering up scams: LoP

Bengaluru : Congress government is ready to withdraw criminal cases for vote bank and to cover up scams. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka expressed outrage that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done this to show that Muslims are on his side at a time when his chair is not firm.

Opposition leader R Ashoka participated in the protest against the state government at Freedom Park in Bangalore. Later BJP MLAs along with leaders went to Raj Bhavan, met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a complaint letter.

After talking to the reporters, he said that the Congress government has covered up the cases of seditious activities and attacks on the police. “ It should not be compared to farmers protest and Kannada activists protest. This has been done to make Muslims vote for Congress. CM Siddaramaiah’s chair is not firm and he has done this to show that Muslims are on his side.” He complained that despite CT Ravi’s request to withdraw the case against the farmers, the government did not respond to it.

“They also did the same when AkhandSrinivasamurthy’s house was attacked. None of them are freedom fighters. They may have done this trick to escape from the Muda, Valmiki scam. But BJP will continue to fight against these two scams. In addition to this, they are spreading lies that the central government has discriminated in grants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given more grants for projects like Metro, Jaljeevan Mission, Suburban Rail etc.” He challenged them to release a white paper and tell how much grant has been given.

“Let the state government list how much grant has been given to 224 MLAs. Let the grant be released according to the tax for each district. In the capital Bangalore, potholes have increased and the average speed of vehicles has come down from 17 kmph to 12 kmph. Let the people of the state know how much discrimination the Congress has done”, he said.

“Siddaramaiah’s people do not know who will go to jail and when the elections will come again. For that, they have started to mobilize votes. They also know that this government will not last. His MLA himself said that he would commit suicide”. He demanded that the Chief Minister should resign if there is still dignity.

“Congress has taken up the task of paying off the debt of Muslims. On the one hand, Siddaramaiah returned the site, on the other hand, MallikarjunaKhargealso returned the site. On the other hand, the government has withdrawn the case. Besides targeting Hindus, the case of criminals has been withdrawn. Pro-Kannada activist Narayana Gowda was jailed. But the terrorists are being supported only indirectly. Those involved in the DJ Halli riots are Congress office bearers.” He complained that the Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case was covered up.

“This government is giving Tipu administration. Siddaramaiah has made Tipu the house deity. Siddaramaiah, who never kept saffron, is now going to the temple and keeping Tilak. He said that he went to God because he was guaranteed to get down from the chair.Hindus need to wake up now. Otherwise, the Muslims will become the big boss of the Congress and the government will act as they said,” Ashoka alleged .

He warned that a large-scale protest will be held in Hubli against this move of the government.