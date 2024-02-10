Congress, BJP two sides of same coin on corruption: AAP

Bengaluru : Aam Aadmi Party has expressed outrage that Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin when it comes to corruption. It is a shocking fact that the President of the Contractors Association Kempanna has said that 40 per cent commission has continued even in the Congress government.

Jagdish V Sadam, State Media Coordinator of the party expressed outrage that after coming to power, the Congress, which had fought and accused the BJP government of corruption, is doing the same.

Congress, which had launched a campaign called PACM against BJP corruption, had promised to give a corruption-free administration before the elections. What are you doing after getting power? AAP Ask.

The President of the Contractors’ Association Kempanna, who held a press conference at the Contractors’ House in Chamarajpet on Thursday, accused the officials of corruption.

He said that there are corrupt officials in all departments including BBMP and Irrigation.

If this is the case, how will the development work be done?

Kempanna said that he had met CM Siddaramaiah many times to cancel the unnecessary package tender but to no avail.

If officials are questioned, MLAs are pointing towards ministers, it means that this government is abetting corruption in some other way.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should pay attention to this immediately, Siddaramaiah, who claims to be anti-corruption, should pay attention to this. Let the corrupt officials be suspended immediately.

The MLA involved in this demanded that the minister should be sacked and prove that his government is anti-corruption.