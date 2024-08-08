Cop managed to arrest thief wanted in 32 cases

Tumakur : In a significant breakthrough, the police have successfully apprehended a notorious criminal named Manjesh, who was involved in 32 cases, including theft, in the Koratagere police station jurisdiction. The arrest took place in Bengaluru, with police constable Doddalingaiah playing a crucial role in capturing the fugitive, earning widespread appreciation for his bravery.

The accused, Manjesh, had recently committed a theft at a house near DCC Bank in Koratagere town. To track him down, the police reviewed CCTV footage and analyzed vehicle movements. This investigation revealed that Manjesh had traveled from Tumkur to Bengaluru via Dabaspet and Nelamangala.



On August 6, the police received information that Manjesh was traveling on a two-wheeler near the Sadashivanagar traffic junction in Bengaluru. Acting swiftly, Constable Doddalingaiah attempted to stop Manjesh. However, the accused tried to flee, prompting Doddalingaiah to take decisive action. In a cinematic turn of events, the constable grabbed Manjesh’s leg and dragged him about 20 meters before successfully apprehending him. The arrest was made possible with the assistance of female ASI Nagamma of the Sadashivanagar traffic police station, Home Guard Sridhar, and members of the public.



During the arrest, police seized ₹10,000 in cash and gold jewelry worth ₹6.75 lakh, weighing approximately 135 grams, from the accused. Further investigation revealed that Manjesh had a pattern of targeting elderly individuals at post offices and banks, pretending to help them with old-age stipends and pensions. He would then take their documents, including Aadhaar and ration cards, and use these as a pretext to rob them of their jewelry, often using force.



Manjesh reportedly used the proceeds from his thefts to fund trips to Goa and Mangalore, where he indulged in a lavish lifestyle. His criminal activities spanned multiple locations, with 32 cases registered against him in various police stations across the state, including Koratagere, Madhugiri, Kolala, Bangalore City, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur, and Mysore City.

The successful arrest of Manjesh marks a significant victory for the police, who continue to investigate the full extent of his criminal activities.