Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on his first city rounds focuses on overflowing Rajakaluves

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development minister and DCM DK Shivakumar undertook rounds in many areas of the city on Thursday to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent rain damage in Bengaluru city.

DCM DK Shivakumar, who left BDA at 11 am on Thursday morning, went on a city tour along with officials in a bus. It started with an inspection of the condition of Rajakaluve in Mahadevpura zone by the Deputy Chief Minister. He directed to inspect Rajkaluve work near Yamalur main road and construct a temporary drain.

The widening work of about 700 meters long canal from Doddanekundi lake to Bellandur Kodi canal near Yamalur main road is in progress, about 500 meters long and 7 meters wide drain has been made into 12 meter RC walled concrete drain. The widening process has been delayed in some places due to Gail gas line near Divyashree Apartments and Villas. Out of this, Gail directed the authorities to make a temporary arrangement to make a kaccha drain next to the 7 meter wide Rajkaluve to allow the rain water to flow smoothly until the gas line is shifted.

The slab installed on the Rajakaluve at Divyashree place is being opened and extended to 12 m. Among these, the officials have been instructed to ensure uniform flow in the said place and no water stagnation anywhere.

Bellandur Kodi Bridge asked to speed up pending work

DCM Shivakumar instructed the BDA officials to check whether the sluice gate at Bellandur Kodi is functioning properly. Later, Bellandur Kodi bridge vent width 9m and upper road width 12m taken up by the corporation, currently the bridge entrance has been made 24m wide (3 gates of 8m) and the width of the upper road is being increased by 30m. Due to this, rain water will flow smoothly and traffic congestion problem will also be reduced.

At present, the work of 18 m bridge has been completed, he instructed the officials to speed up the pending work and complete it at the earliest.

Residents of Rainbow Drive requested to respond to storm drain works

Sarjapur Road is making a parallel drain on the road near Rainbow Drive and due to some court cases the drain could not be constructed inside Rainbow Drive. With regard to all such obstructions, the residents of Rainbow Drive should respond to the Corporation officials and allow the storm drain works to be carried out. If not, the officials of the Rajkaluve Division of the corporation instructed the officials to take appropriate action under the Disaster Management Act.

Inspection of Rajkaluve works near Myhna Apartment near Gunjur

A 1.2 km long 3 feet crude drain near Myhna Apartment near Gunjur was flowing from Gunjur lake to Varthur lake. It is being constructed of a 5 meter wide RCC barrier canal, out of which 950 meter long canal work has already been completed, he instructed to complete the remaining work as soon as possible.

Direction to BDA officials to speed up dredging work in Varthur Lake

While the dredging work is in progress on behalf of Bengaluru Development Authority in Varthur Lake, BDA officials have been directed to immediately clear the silt that has accumulated near the sluice gate near Varthur Kodi. During the inspection, Administrators Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BDA Commissioner Kumar Naik, Metro Department Managing Director Anjum Parvez, Special Commissioners PN Ravindra, Dr Trilok Chandra, Head of Engineering Department Prahlad, Chief Engineer of Rajakaluve Department Basavaraj Kabade and other officials were present.