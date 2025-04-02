Diesel Price Hike in Karnataka: Impact on Agriculture, Industry, and Transportation

Diesel prices in the state have increased by ₹2 per liter, starting the night of April 1.

The sales tax on diesel has also gone up from 18.44% to 21.77%. In Bengaluru, diesel prices will rise from ₹89.02 to ₹91.02. In other districts, the price will increase by 3.33%.

Before November 4, 2021, the diesel sales tax was 24%, and the price per liter was ₹92.03. On June 1, 2024, the sales tax was reduced to 18.44%.

Despite the increase, the government says diesel will still be cheaper in Karnataka than in neighboring states.

Impact on Sectors:

The price hike will affect agriculture and industries that depend on diesel, possibly leading to higher prices in many sectors. Transport: Freight, buses, autos, and diesel cars will face higher fuel costs.

Freight, buses, autos, and diesel cars will face higher fuel costs. Agricultural Transport: Vehicles used for transporting agricultural products will also be impacted.

Vehicles used for transporting agricultural products will also be impacted. Diesel-dependent Industries: Businesses using diesel generators will see increased costs.

Businesses using diesel generators will see increased costs. Construction: Construction and infrastructure work, like road building and tube well operations, will be affected.

The BJP has organized protests against the price hike and dharna will take place at Independence Park in Bengaluru, starting at 11 am on Wednesday. kep BJP leaders are likely to participate.

Protests will also be held at district, taluk, and mandal levels on April 5. A 'Janakrosha Yatra' will begin on April 7 to raise awareness across the state.