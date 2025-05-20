Live
Flooding Problem Fixed in 70% of Areas in Bengaluru: Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar
Work is still going on in 24 more places, and the remaining 20 will be worked on soon, as said by DK.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, said today that the government has fixed flooding problems in most parts of Bengaluru. Out of 210 places known to flood often, work has been finished in 166 areas — about 70%.
Work is still going on in 24 more places, and the remaining 20 will be worked on soon. The government has built 197 kilometers of storm water drains to stop flooding.
Traffic police also found 132 spots in the city that flood during heavy rains. So far, 82 of these have been fixed, while 41 still need work.
The Deputy CM said the government is spending Rs 2,000 crore to build and improve storm water drains. He added, “Rain is natural and not in our control, but we are working hard to fix problems we can control and help the people.”
He also said that areas like Silk Board Junction, Hebbal, and Yelahanka got very heavy rain. Some underpasses there got flooded, but work is happening to solve those problems too.