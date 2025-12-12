Water crisis: DJB sets up helplines for tanker

Several areas in Paschim Vihar and parts of South and West Delhi are expected to face water shortages from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on December 12, 2025, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The update was issued by the Executive Engineer of the Electrical and Mechanical Division (HP-II) through a post on X.

The DJB said the disruption will occur due to leakage repair work on the Keshopur drain near the Radisson Blu Hotel in Paschim Vihar, and leakage detection work at the BJ Marg underpass. As a result, several colonies may experience low water pressure or no supply during the ten-hour period.

The affected areas include Budela UGR, Mayapuri UGR, Sitapuri, Nasirpur, Jeevan Park, parts of Janakpuri, Keshopur STP and Staff Quarters, Delhi Cantonment, R.K. Puram, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Village, Anand Niketan, Shanti Niketan, West End, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Kishangarh, Safdarjung Development Area, Munirka, JNU, Mehrauli, IIT, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Africa Avenue UGR, D-2A Block Janakpuri, Sagarpur, Shankar Vihar UGR, Sadar Bazaar, Jharera, Mahipalpur UGR, MES, Greater Kailash and nearby localities.

To manage the disruption, the Delhi Jal Board has released water tanker helpline numbers for residents in the affected areas. For assistance, the helplines are: Paschim Vihar (25281197), R.K. Puram (26193218), Greater Kailash 1 and 2 (29234746, 29234747), Vasant Kunj under the PPA area (26137216), Malviya Nagar UGR filling point (18001024669, toll-free), Chhattarpur/Qutub (65437020), D Block Janakpuri (28521123), Vasant Vihar customer care (47688915, 47688914, 47688905, and 18001037232 toll-free), and the Central Control Room at DJB headquarters (1916).