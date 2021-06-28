Former BJP Corporator's Sister-In-Law And Her Son Arrested In Her Murder Case

The Bengaluru police stated on Monday that two further people have been arrested in the murder case of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh. Mala Rajkannan, Rekha's late husband's sister, and her son, Arun, were arrested on Sunday.

Five more suspects, Peter, Surya, Stephen, Ajay, and Purushottam, were detained last week. Mala and her son were allegedly in contact with the other defendants in the case, according to investigators.

Meanwhile, Rekha was the wife of history-sheeter S Kadiresh, who was slain in February 2018. She was a two-time BJP corporator and resident of Bengaluru's Chalavadipalya ward.

On Thursday, Rekha was slashed to death in front of her Cottonpet home. Despite being taken to Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences, the former corporator was unable to be rescued.

Rekha was brutally stabbed at least 17 times, according to police, as she returned to her workplace after giving food to the poor about 10.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The murder appeared to have been properly planned, according to officers involved in the inquiry, because several CCTV cameras in the area had been turned off before Rekha was assaulted which hinted about the exact planning before executing it. So that the accused won't have a single chance to get caught by the police and can easily flee away.

However, when Peter and Surya were detained on Friday, police had to open fire after they attacked a sub-inspector and a constable and attempted to flee, as per Cottonpet police officers. On the basis of a complaint registered by Rekha's relative, Sanjay, a FIR into the murder has been filed at Cottonpet police station.