Live
Just In
Grand Kempegowda festival held in Dubai
A festival commemorating Kannada heritage and culture was held in a grand manner in memory of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda in Dubai.
Bengaluru : A festival commemorating Kannada heritage and culture was held in a grand manner in memory of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda in Dubai. Thousands of Kannadigas and guests from Karnataka participated in the event in collaboration with Dubai Kannada Unions and Dubai Okkaligar Sangha.
Sri Sri Nirmalanandanath Swamiji, president of Adichunchanagiri, inaugurated the program and said, “This festival is a reflection of the unity of Kannadigas, it is an important task to awaken the Kannada nation and spirituality. This festival will commemorate and inspire the ideals of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda.
In the event, achievers in various fields of Karnataka were felicitated. State Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatesh, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr.Aswath Narayan, former Minister CT Ravi, MLA Ravikumar Ganiga, and actor Upendra were the special guests. The chief organizer of the program, Kiran Gowda, President of Dubai Okkaligar Sangh, expressed happiness that this festival is an ideal model to introduce our heritage, culture and ideals of NadaprabhuKempegowda to the next generation.
Filmmaker Upendra emphasized the importance of this festival and opined, “Such programs are essential to save and develop our nation, language and culture.” Cultural programs, music, dance performances, and social service awards were held. Every year the organizers have decided to make this festival a beacon of Kannada culture.