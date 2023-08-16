Hassan: Tribal girl hoists flag at district police office

Hassan : The 77th Independence Day reverberated across the nation, with households and hearts filled with patriotic fervour. Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, the spirit of freedom was embraced in unique ways. In an inspiring gesture, Hariram Shankar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hassan district, kickstarted a novel tradition by having a tribal girl raise the national flag at the district police office.

On this auspicious morning of August 15, Sangeetha, a bright student hailing from Angadihalli in Belur taluk, took center stage as a guest of honor during the Independence Day festivities held at the SP’s office. Her act of hoisting the tricolor flag captured the attention and hearts of those present. Sangeetha, the third daughter of Harira and Manjula, achieved the highest marks among students and successfully completed her SSLC exams in the academic year 2022-23.

Born into the Hakki Pikki tribe, a nomadic community, Sangeetha pursued her education at Hagare Government High School Currently, she is pursuing her Pre-University Course (PUC) at the Government Undergraduate College, Hagare.

SP Hariram Shankar’s thoughtful initiative to have young girls from marginalised backgrounds hoist the flag resonates deeply, conveying a message of empowerment and inclusivity.

The sight of Sangeetha raising the flag in the presence of hundreds of police personnel and senior officers left her family elated. The move not only celebrated Sangeetha’s achievement but also filled the villagers with a sense of pride. “We are immensely proud that the SP chose a daughter of our village to hoist the flag. This gesture has elevated our village’s stature,” expressed Satyaraj, Head of Hassan District Hakki Pikki Mula Tribal Development Service Committee. “Recognition during such a momentous celebration and witnessing our girl raise the flag in front of a large audience of policemen has invigorated the educational aspirations of our tribal children,” he added. The innovative celebration in Hassan serves as a heartening reminder that the spirit of freedom and progress is inclusive, extending to every corner of society, and that unity and empowerment are essential pillars of a vibrant nation.