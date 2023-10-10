I didn’t ‘hit and run’: Actor Nagabhushan

Bengaluru: Actor Nagabhushan has come face to face with the media after many days regarding the car accident. After the incident, I was very mentally disturbed. So, I could not give my response, he said, I still need a lot of time to come out of that pain. It was not a hit and run case, I was there. He said that he has cooperated with the legal process.



Many were accusing actor Nagabhushan’s car accident in Kumaraswamy Layout as ahit and runcase. ‘I haven’t run away since the accident. My car was there. I tried to get injured in the hospital. I have also gone to the police investigation. Please don’t call it a hit and run case,’ he said.

Even my car was not speedy. It is not possible to drive fast on that road. Soon the couple came down from the foot path to the road. So there was an accident. I know the pain of that family. We have contacted his family. Nagabhushan said that he will try to talk to them in the coming days.

Nagabhushan’s father died in a similar accident and till now it is not known who was responsible for the accident. ‘On the day of the Gauri festival, my father died in a similar car accident. We still don’t know who did it. No one runs away after an accident. Hospitalize the injured. This is what I learned from my father’s incident’.

It would be wrong to give more details about the incident. Because it is under investigation. I will go whenever the police call me. Cooperate with the investigators. Nagabhushan said that he had already gone to the hearing. The actor said that he still has not been able to get over the pain of that incident.

A woman named Prema was killed and her husband was seriously injured in a car accident that took place in Kumaraswamy police station area around 9 pm on October 30. Husband Krishna is admitted to the hospital and is being treated. Actor Nagabhushan caused this accident, the actor was arrested by Kumaraswamy police and later released on station bail. Nagabhushan also recorded a statement before the police about this incident.

In his statement to the police, Nagabhushan said that he had gone to RR Nagar to meet his friends at night and the incident took place when he was returning to his home in JP Nagar. A woman and a man got down from the footpath to the road near the apartment while he was self-driving. He had given a statement that when he saw them coming, he got scared and hit the people who had come on the road and then hit the electric pole on the footpath.