- Hyderabad Police Bust High-End Party, One Arrested for Drug Use
- AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan salvage 2-2 draw against Syria in Group D clash
- Bengal reserves 30 pc of cold storage space for marginal farmers
- Urvashi Rautela Missing from Daaku Maharaaj OTT Poster: Fans React
- The Ayurveda Co's losses surge over 3-fold in FY24 as overall expenditure rises 97 pc
- Congress sidesteps Tharoor as LoP Satheesan counters Kerala’s ‘progress’ claims
- Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor-EAM Jaishankar discussed possibility of holding Yunus-PM Modi meeting: reports
- Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Files Bail Petition
- Karnataka: 15-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Fires Gun, Killing Child and Injuring Mother
- IISc Bangalore Admissions 2025-26 | M.Tech, M.Sc, Ph.D., and More
Apply now for IISc Bangalore’s 2025-26 admissions for M.Tech, M.Sc, Ph.D., and other postgraduate programs. Deadlines, fees, and eligibility details available.
IISc Bangalore is now accepting applications for various research and postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year.
Here's a list of what’s available:
1. Research Programs (Ph.D. / M.Tech. Research)
- Available in Science, Engineering, and Interdisciplinary fields.
- Sponsored candidates from organizations like DRDO, SRO, and BARC can apply.
2. M.Tech Programs - Offered in many department.
- Special program for graduates from CFTIs (central technical institutes).
- Specializations in Semiconductor Technology and a joint program with universities in Taiwan.
3. Masters Programs - Master of Design (M.Des)
- Department of Design and Manufacturing.
- Master of Management (M.Mgt) – Department of Management Studies.
- Masters in Engineering (M.Engg) in Semiconductor Technology.
4. M.Sc. Programs
- Available in Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences.
5. Integrated Ph.D. Programs
- Available in Biological Science, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
6. External Registration Program (ERP)
- For professionals from R&D organizations and industries, and faculty members from colleges/universities.
Key Dates and Information:
- Application Deadline: March 23, 2025, for most programs.
- Fee: Rs. 800 for regular applicants, Rs. 400 for SC/ST/PwD.
- ERP Applicants Fee: Rs. 2000.
Eligibility: You can apply if you're in the final year of your degree and will complete it by July 31, 2025.
