IISc Bangalore Admissions 2025-26 | M.Tech, M.Sc, Ph.D., and More

IISc Bangalore is now accepting applications for various research and postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year.

Here's a list of what’s available:

1. Research Programs (Ph.D. / M.Tech. Research)

Available in Science, Engineering, and Interdisciplinary fields.

Sponsored candidates from organizations like DRDO, SRO, and BARC can apply.

2. M.Tech Programs - Offered in many department.

Special program for graduates from CFTIs (central technical institutes).

Specializations in Semiconductor Technology and a joint program with universities in Taiwan.

3. Masters Programs - Master of Design (M.Des)

Department of Design and Manufacturing.

Master of Management (M.Mgt) – Department of Management Studies.

Masters in Engineering (M.Engg) in Semiconductor Technology.

4. M.Sc. Programs

Available in Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences.

5. Integrated Ph.D. Programs

Available in Biological Science, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

6. External Registration Program (ERP)

For professionals from R&D organizations and industries, and faculty members from colleges/universities.

Key Dates and Information:

Application Deadline: March 23, 2025, for most programs.

March 23, 2025, for most programs. Fee: Rs. 800 for regular applicants, Rs. 400 for SC/ST/PwD.

Rs. 800 for regular applicants, Rs. 400 for SC/ST/PwD. ERP Applicants Fee: Rs. 2000.

Eligibility: You can apply if you're in the final year of your degree and will complete it by July 31, 2025.