Inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar, 60-yr-old donates her organs

Bengaluru: A 60-year-old Library Assistant from SLN College of Arts and Commerce, Shashikala K O, tragically succumbed away from a hypertensive bleed on June 14, at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Bangalore. She leaves behind an enduring legacy of kindness and selflessness by donating her organs and breathing renewed hope into the lives of those desperately awaiting life-saving transplants.

Shashikala dedicated her life to serving the students and employees of SLN College, where she worked as a Library Assistant. She possessed an unwavering commitment to lending a helping hand to the weak and underprivileged members of society.

Outside of her professional life, Shashikala was a loving wife to Nagaraja S, a retired HOD (History) from Vivekananda Degree College, Bengaluru. Together, they built a strong foundation of love and support, nurturing their two children and a grandchild. Inspired by the late film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who tragically lost his life but gifted vision to others through eye donation, Shashikala wished to donate her organs after her passing. Her family honoured her wish and decided to donate her organs, allowing her compassionate spirit to live on and positively impact the lives of those in need.

Due to Shashikala’s age, only her liver and corneas could be donated. A 53-year-old male recipient from Bihar, who had been waiting for a liver transplant for two years, received her liver, and he is now on the path to recovery. Her corneas were harvested by the esteemed Prabha Eye Bank, ensuring someone to regain the gift of sight.

Speaking about his wife’s altruistic nature, Nagaraja said, “ Shashikala always believed in making a positive difference in people’s lives. Her decision to donate her organs reflects her compassionate spirit and unwavering commitment to serving others. Even in her passing, she continues to inspire us all.”

Shashikala battled hypertension for a decade and diligently managed her condition with regular medication. Unfortunately, on June 10, she began experiencing severe headaches, followed by two episodes of vomiting and altered sensorium on the 11th. She was immediately brought to BGS Hospital’s emergency department, where she was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Naveen Mandya and neurosurgery team. Despite their best efforts and emergency treatments, her condition did not improve, and on June 14, she was declared brain dead. The Chief Grief Counsellor and Transplant Co-ordinator, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru, Sarala Anantharaj expressed her admiration for Shashikala’s selfless act, stating, “Shashikala’s organ donation is a testament to her profound humanity. It is heartening to witness such acts of kindness, as they have the power to transform and save lives. We hope her legacy will inspire more individuals to consider organ donation and bring hope to those in need.”