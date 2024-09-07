K’taka BJP chief’s leadership not accepted by party leaders: MB Patil

Bengaluru : Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil claimed that the BJP state Chief B.Y. Vijayendra’s leadership is not accepted by party leaders.

“Vijayendra won’t be the BJP chief for long and will step down soon. BJP leaders have not accepted Vijayendra’s leadership. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, R. Ashoka and Ashwath Narayan have not accepted his leadership,” Patil told media persons in Bengaluru after the Vijayendra said that the time has come for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign.

He added that Vijayendra should be aware of many facts like how his father B.S. Yediyurappa was asked to step down from the post of Chief Minister.

“His father was dethroned by his party leaders. Let him know this first,” he said.

On the MUDA case, the minister said that the state government need not divert the issue as nothing is there against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He said that during the Covid pandemic, the BJP government indulged in thousands of crores of misappropriation. “There are illegalities regarding the purchase of beds, and PPE kits in which thousands of crores were looted when people were battling between life and death,” he said.

He asked that people should question the BJP on the misappropriation of funds during the COVID-19 times.

“Pralhad Joshi should inform people about the COVID scam which the BJP government did. The BJP used this huge amount to fund their elections,” Minister Patil said.

He added that no one can justify minting thousands of crores at a time when thousands died, adding, that let the court will decide the MUDA case.

“Should we not talk about the PSI case, which took place during the rule of BJP in the state? My hospital offered free treatment to the poor during COVID-19, the charges were reduced for patients and we also got an award. We must help people in crisis and not mint money,” the minister said.