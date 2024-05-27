  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

K’taka: Not aware about ex-PM Deve Gowda’s letter to Prajwal, says H.D Revanna

K’taka: Not aware about ex-PM Deve Gowda’s letter to Prajwal, says H.D Revanna
x
Highlights

JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, father of prime accused Prajwal Revanna in the sex scandal case, on Monday said that he is not aware whether former PM H.D. Deve Gowda wrote a letter to his son.

Bengaluru : JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, father of prime accused Prajwal Revanna in the sex scandal case, on Monday said that he is not aware whether former PM H.D. Deve Gowda wrote a letter to his son.

"I don't know anything about the letter by Deve Gowda," Revanna told media persons after visiting the Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Earlier, it was reported that former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had told Prajwal to immediately appear before the SIT or face isolation from the family.

"I am in politics for four decades and served people as the Holenarasipura assembly constituency MLA for 25 years. I have faith in the law of the land and I trust Lord Manjunatha," he said.

Revanna said that since the case is in the court it would not be appropriate to comment about it. “I have great respect for the law but at this juncture, it would be wrong to make remarks," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X