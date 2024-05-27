Live
K’taka: Not aware about ex-PM Deve Gowda’s letter to Prajwal, says H.D Revanna
JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, father of prime accused Prajwal Revanna in the sex scandal case, on Monday said that he is not aware whether former PM H.D. Deve Gowda wrote a letter to his son.
"I don't know anything about the letter by Deve Gowda," Revanna told media persons after visiting the Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.
Earlier, it was reported that former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had told Prajwal to immediately appear before the SIT or face isolation from the family.
"I am in politics for four decades and served people as the Holenarasipura assembly constituency MLA for 25 years. I have faith in the law of the land and I trust Lord Manjunatha," he said.
Revanna said that since the case is in the court it would not be appropriate to comment about it. “I have great respect for the law but at this juncture, it would be wrong to make remarks," he said.