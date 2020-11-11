Major fire in chemical factory in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A major fire swept through a chemical factory and spread to nearby houses in Bapuji Nagar here on Tuesday, police said.

Four employees, who were trapped in the factory were rescued unhurt while people living in adjacent buildings were evacuated to safety, they said.

Leaping flames and thick black smoke triggered panic among people as the unit was located in the middle of a residential colony. Some vehicles were also gutted in the fire.

Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police added. PTI