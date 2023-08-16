Live
Just In
Mangaluru: NMPA erects tallest flag post on the coast
The flag post is the tallest in the coastal region and has changed the look of the busy NH 66 part that passes through the NMPA main gate
Mangaluru : The New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) has taken a special initiative of erecting a flag post that stands 100 feet from the ground. Chairman of the NMPA Dr A Venkataramana hoisted the Indian tricolour in front of the main gate (US Mallya gate). The flag post is the tallest in the coastal region and has changed the look of the busy NH 66 part that passes through the NMPA
main gate. Addressing the gathering, the Chairman underscored the NMPA’s unwavering dedication to India’s progress and the bolstering of the maritime domain. Providing insights into the operational statistics, he highlighted that the Port had managed 41.42 million metric tons (MT) of cargo in the preceding year. Looking ahead, the Chairman outlined the Port’s plans for the upcoming year, which encompass a range of projects.